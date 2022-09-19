Gonsolin (forearm) threw a two-inning bullpen session Monday, with the team noting an increase in velocity, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

This is positive news for Gonsolin, who continues to battle his way back from a right forearm strain suffered in August. While his latest throwing session brings positive news, the team is unsure of the next step in his rehab. If he is activated prior to the end of the regular season, Gonsolin will be brought back as a bullpen arm, as he won't have enough time to build back up to a starting role.