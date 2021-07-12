Gonsolin received a no-decision in Sunday's 7-4 win against Arizona, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Gonsolin permitted his lone run on a Stephen Vogt home run in the fourth as Manager Dave Roberts looks to stretch the righty back into starter form - Gonsolin tossed a season high 83 pitches Sunday. He enters the season's midway point with six starts in eight appearances and a 2.13 ERA, though a 3.41 FIP suggests regression is looming.