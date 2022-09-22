Manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin (forearm) will throw two innings against live hitters Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The road back has been a slow journey for Gonsolin after he landed on the 15-day injured list at the end of August. He's thrown a handful of bullpen sessions over the past week and could still make a return before the end of the regular season, but it will almost certainly be in a bullpen role.
