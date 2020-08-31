Manager Dave Roberts indicated Sunday that Gonsolin will make his next start, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Gonsolin has been moving up and down between the big-league club and the team's alternate training site through much of the season, but it appears that the right-hander is gaining stability in the rotation thanks to his excellent work thus far. While he has yet to pick up a win, Gonsolin has allowed only one earned run in 17.2 innings while posting a 0.79 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB on the season. It has not yet been announced when he will next take the mound or if another starter will get bumped from the rotation when Walker Buehler (hand) is activated from the injured list.