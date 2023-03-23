Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin's (ankle) time on the injured list will span "a few weeks," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts said Friday that Gonsolin would begin the season on the IL due to his sprained ankle, and Roberts has now provided a better idea of how long the 28-year-old righty will be sidelined. While he's out, Gonsolin's spot in the rotation will be filled by either Ryan Pepiot or Michael Grove.