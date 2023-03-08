Gonsolin's left ankle is still swollen, but X-rays revealed there was no fracture, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Because of the swelling in Gonsolin's sprained ankle, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the right-hander won't throw for at least several more days. The good news is there's no structural damage, so it does appear Gonsolin has avoided a serious injury. Because of the missed time, however, there is a chance that the 28-year-old will not be ready for the start of the 2023 season, with Roberts going so far as to say he "doesn't feel good" about his chances.