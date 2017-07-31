Dodgers' Tony Watson: Headed to Dodgers
The Pirates have agreed to trade Watson to the Dodgers, pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
Watson, who compiled a 3.66 ERA in 46.2 innings with the Pirates before being traded, will give the Dodgers a much-needed left-handed option out of the bullpen. He also has the ability to give Kenley Jansen an occasional rest at the end of games -- having collected 10 saves earlier in the season before losing his closing job to Felipe Rivero -- but he'll primarily work in a setup role.
