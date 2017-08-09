Watson (5-4) was charged with a blown save after giving up three runs on two hits and two walks in the eighth inning against Arizona on Tuesday. He recorded two outs.

After entering with one on and one out, Watson proceeded to load up the bases and then serve up a table-turning grand slam to Jake Lamb. The rough outing pushed his season ERA up to a troubling 4.01 and his WHIP to a horrendous 1.54, and he now has as many blown saves (eight) as holds on the season. While the lefty did record holds in his first two appearances for Los Angeles, he's been far too uneven for fantasy owners to trust him even in leagues that count that category.