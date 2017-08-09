Dodgers' Tony Watson: Implodes in Arizona
Watson (5-4) was charged with a blown save after giving up three runs on two hits and two walks in the eighth inning against Arizona on Tuesday. He recorded two outs.
After entering with one on and one out, Watson proceeded to load up the bases and then serve up a table-turning grand slam to Jake Lamb. The rough outing pushed his season ERA up to a troubling 4.01 and his WHIP to a horrendous 1.54, and he now has as many blown saves (eight) as holds on the season. While the lefty did record holds in his first two appearances for Los Angeles, he's been far too uneven for fantasy owners to trust him even in leagues that count that category.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Watson: Headed to Dodgers•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Hurt by Giants twice in three days•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Still looking for consistency•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Shows signs of improvement Thursday•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Working back toward premier role•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Makes quick work of Marlins•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...