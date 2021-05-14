Blankenhorn was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday. Darren Wolfson of KSTP.com reports.
The 24-year-old was designated for assignment by the Twins last weekend, and he didn't make it through the waiver process unclaimed. Blankenhorn made his big-league debut during his brief stint with Minnesota and went 1-for-3 with a double.
