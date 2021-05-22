Blankenhorn was designated for assignment Friday.
He was claimed off waivers a week ago, but that 40-man roster spot will now go to veteran reliever Nate Jones, whose contract was selected. Blankenhorn has eight strikeouts in 16 plate appearances at Triple-A this year.
