Watch Now:

Swaggerty signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Dec. 11.

Swaggerty ranked as a top-100 prospect at one point, but he has played in only five major-league games and slashed just .195/.319/.364 over 91 plate appearances last season in the Pirates' minor-league system. The 26-year-old will be organizational outfield depth for Los Angeles.

More News