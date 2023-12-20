Swaggerty signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Dec. 11.
Swaggerty ranked as a top-100 prospect at one point, but he has played in only five major-league games and slashed just .195/.319/.364 over 91 plate appearances last season in the Pirates' minor-league system. The 26-year-old will be organizational outfield depth for Los Angeles.
