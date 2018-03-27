Thompson was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Tuesday.

A 40-man roster spot was needed for the addition of Cory Mazzoni, who was claimed off waivers from the Cubs, and Thompson was the corresponding roster casualty. The 27-year-old hasn't been the same since a pair of back fractures cost him the entire second half of 2016; in 66 major-league games since, Thompson has hit just .168/.259/.335. That said, Thompson has flashed solid potential in the past and could draw interest on waivers.