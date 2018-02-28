Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Out with illness
Thompson will not travel with the team Wednesday due to an illness, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
Thompson joined the list of seven other Dodgers who are dealing with some sort of virus as a nasty cold works its way through the club's camp. Consider him day-to-day.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...