Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Returns to lineup
Thompson (illness) is in the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Thompson had been out since Wednesday with an illness. He should have plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day, though he could have a tough time cracking a stacked Dodgers roster and will likely begin the season at Triple-A Albuquerque.
More News
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...