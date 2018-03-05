Thompson (illness) is in the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Thompson had been out since Wednesday with an illness. He should have plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day, though he could have a tough time cracking a stacked Dodgers roster and will likely begin the season at Triple-A Albuquerque.

