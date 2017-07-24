Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Sent to minors
Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
After posting a respectable 101 wRC+ last season, Thompson has struggled to find a groove at the plate in his limited opportunities this year. The outfielder currently sports an abysmal .116 average over his first 48 plate appearances and will look to iron out his offensive issues in the minors with the hopes of rejoining the big-league club later in the summer.
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...