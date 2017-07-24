Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

After posting a respectable 101 wRC+ last season, Thompson has struggled to find a groove at the plate in his limited opportunities this year. The outfielder currently sports an abysmal .116 average over his first 48 plate appearances and will look to iron out his offensive issues in the minors with the hopes of rejoining the big-league club later in the summer.