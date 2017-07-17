Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Struggling to find stroke
Thompson started in center and went 0-for-2 against the Marlins on Sunday.
The 26-year-old has been struggling since being recalled from the minors June 27, batting just .160 (4-for-25) despite seeing the majority of his at-bats against southpaws. Thompson has been filling in for Franklin Gutierrez (back) as the Dodgers' platoon mate with Joc Pederson, but he runs the risk of losing playing time -- or possibly being demoted -- if he doesn't turn things around at the plate.
