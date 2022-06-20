Turner went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and three strikeouts in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Guardians.

Turner's single led to an error that allowed the Dodgers' third run to score in the seventh inning. He promptly stole second, but he was left on base. The shortstop extended his hitting streak to 12 games, a span in which he's gone 16-for-49 (.327), though he's struck out three times in each of his last two contests. He's now slashing .301/.352/.480 with nine home runs, 14 steals, 49 RBI, 33 runs scored, two triples and 15 doubles through 281 plate appearances. With Mookie Betts (ribs) on the injured list, Turner should get an extended look as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter for at least a week.