Turner went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-0 win over Minnesota.

Turner immediately used his wheels to help the Dodgers get off to a fast start, reaching on an infield single in the first inning, subsequently stealing second base and coming around to score on a Justin Turner single. The theft was his first of the campaign after he logged 32 steals last year. Turner is batting a modest .238 on the season, but he has collected exactly one hit (all singles) in each of his five contests to push his hitting streak to 24 games dating back to last season.