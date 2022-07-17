Turner went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Angels.

Turner hit a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the third, giving the Dodgers all the offense they needed for the win. It was his first multi-homer game of the season and the 11th such effort in his career. The shortstop has four multi-hit games during his seven-game hitting streak, which has lifted his season slash line to .306/.354/.493 in 90 contests. He has 14 homers, 68 RBI, 54 runs scored and 17 stolen bases as the Dodgers' regular No. 2 hitter.