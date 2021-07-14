MLB extended Bauer's administrative leave to July 27, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Bauer will continue to get paid as the league investigates the assault and sexual assault allegations made against him. There's been no indication of when the investigation will be concluded, but Wednesday's extension of Bauer's administrative leave suggests that day is not particularly close.
