The Pasadena Police Department confirmed Tuesday it is investigating an assault allegation against Bauer from mid-May, Jorge Castillo and Leila Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

An agent for Bauer denied any wrongdoing and said in a statement that any allegations will "be refuted to the fullest extent of the law." Major League Baseball and the Dodgers have been made aware of the allegation, and the league office is examining the situation as the investigation continues.