Bauer tossed two scoreless innings against Colorado in his exhibition debut Monday, allowing no runs on one hit and striking out two.

Bauer gave up a first-inning leadoff single to Garrett Hampson but proceeded to retire the next six batters, including two by strikeout. He threw 28 pitches -- 21 of which were strikes -- in his two innings of work. Bauer will occupy a spot near the front of the Dodgers' rotation this season, though manager Dave Roberts suggested that it's too early to nail down the preferred pitching order, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.