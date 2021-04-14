Bauer (2-0) allowed one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a win over the Rockies on Tuesday. He struck out nine.

A measly infield single was all the Rockies could muster against Bauer. The right-hander's velocity dropped some as the outing went on, but it did not matter as Bauer was dominant throughout, finishing with 16 swinging strikes on 99 pitches. According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, multiple suspicious baseballs were collected during Bauer's start last week in Oakland. However, nothing has come of that yet and it's not clear what MLB could even do if a substance had been found on the baseball. Bauer lines up to face the Padres in San Diego on Sunday.