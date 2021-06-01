Bauer (6-3) gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits (three home runs) and a walk while fanning five Monday against the Cardinals. He earned the win.

Bauer might have clinched the win Monday, but it was more due to the run support he received rather than his dominance on the mound. The three homers he allowed represent a season-worst mark for him and he seems to be trending in the wrong direction of late. Over his last two appearances, Bauer has allowed six runs (five earned), three homers and has posted a 8:5 K:BB across 12.2 innings of work. He'll try to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for Sunday against the Braves on the road.