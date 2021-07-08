Bauer's administrative leave will be extended another seven days by MLB on Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The league continues to investigate assault and sexual assault allegations against Bauer, and he'll officially be sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear when MLB could issue a ruling on the case.
