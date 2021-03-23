Bauer gave up five runs -- all in the fifth inning -- on six hits and no walks while striking out five across 4.1 frames in Monday's Cactus League contest versus Seattle.

Bauer looked every bit like the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner for four innings, giving up just one hit and striking out five batters. However, the Mariners teed off on the right-hander for three homers in the fifth and tagged him for five runs as he retired only one batter. Despite the rough outing, Bauer has enjoyed a solid spring, posting a 4.08 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 17.2 innings.