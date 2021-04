Bauer (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 11-6 victory over the Rockies, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out 10.

It was a strong line for a start at altitude, but Bauer likely came away disappointed after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Coors Field finally got to the right-hander as Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon both took him deep. Bauer will look for a better finish to his next outing, scheduled for Wednesday in Oakland.