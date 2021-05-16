Bauer (4-2) earned the win over the Marlins on Saturday, allowing just two hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out 10 and did not issue a walk.

Bauer is following up his NL Cy Young win in stellar fashion, posting a 2.20 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 77:14 K:BB through nine starts in Dodger Blue. His 35.5 percent strikeout rate ranks sixth among qualified starters. Nothing has come of the investigation Major League Baseball did after multiple "suspicious baseballs" were collected during one of Bauer's starts in early April, and at this point, it's a difficult to imagine anything ever coming of it.