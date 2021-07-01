Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Bauer would make his next start Sunday in Washington, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rather than placing Bauer on administrative leave, the Dodgers will allow the right-hander to continue making regular starts while he remains under investigation by Major League Baseball and Pasadena Police Department for assault allegations. "I'm in the position of following the lead of Major League Baseball," Roberts told the media Thursday. "Their recommendation was for us to -- he was our scheduled starter Sunday, and to move forward and to have him start that game on Sunday. And so for me to try to read into it anymore outside of just following what they had advised me and us to do, I just choose to kind of follow their lead."