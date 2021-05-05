Bauer didn't factor into the decision in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs. He gave up one run on four hits and four walks while fanning seven across 4.1 innings.

Bauer had quite a few issues with his command and walked a season-high four batters, but he limited the damage to just one run -- it came on a solo shot from Jason Heyward in the fourth. The right-hander continues to be a strikeout machine this season and has fanned at least seven in all but one of his seven starts. He owns a 58:12 K:BB through 44.1 innings in 2021.