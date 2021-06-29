Bauer (8-5) won Monday's 3-2 game with San Francisco, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Bauer was spotted an early 2-0 lead and eventually departed after the sixth inning in line for the win, allowing just two runs on LaMonte Wade and Brandon Crawford solo home runs. The Cy Young winner has now gone at least six innings in 10 straight starts and lines up to tentatively face Washington on the road Sunday.