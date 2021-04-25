Bauer (3-0) earned the win against San Diego on Saturday, throwing six innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out nine.

Bauer was burned by a pair of solo home runs off the bat of Fernando Tatis, but he otherwise held San Diego in check and emerged with his third win of the campaign. The right-hander has gone at least six innings in each of his five outings this season and has accumulated four straight quality starts. Bauer racked up 20 swinging strikes against the Padres on Saturday and has been an excellent source of strikeouts in the early going with 45 K's across 32.0 innings. His next start will come at Milwaukee on Thursday.