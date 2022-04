Bauer will remain on administrative leave through April 22 in a joint agreement by MLB and the MLBPA, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Bauer has been on administrative leave since last July and remains without a clear timeline for rejoining the Dodgers. The 31-year-old is no longer facing charges related to the assault allegations levied against him last year, but he could still face a suspension from the league once his administrative leave ends.