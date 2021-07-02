Bauer was placed on 7-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that the league recommended Bauer remain in line start as scheduled Sunday, but the right-hander has now been placed on leave while the assault and sexual assault allegations against him continue to be investigated. MLB said in a statement that "no determination in the case has been made," and Bauer's status beyond the initial seven-day window remains unclear.