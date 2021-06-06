Bauer (6-4) gave up three runs on six hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Sunday versus Atlanta.

Of the six hits he allowed, three were doubles and two of those knocked in runs. Bauer has put in quality starts in five of his last six starts. The right-hander has a 2.40 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 103:27 K:BB across 82.1 innings this year. He'll try to display better control in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next weekend at home versus Texas.