Bauer pitched 6.2 innings against Oakland on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out 10. He did not factor in the decision.

The reigning NL Cy Young award winner has gotten off to a fast start with his new club, registering 10 strikeouts in each of his first two outings. Bauer threw a hefty 110 pitches Wednesday, 67 of which were strikes, including 16 of the swinging variety. He left with a one-run lead before Oakland mounted a comeback in the ninth and won the game in the 10th. Bauer's next trip to the mound is scheduled for Tuesday at home against Colorado.