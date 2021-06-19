Bauer (7-5) earned the win over Arizona on Friday, pitching seven scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and three walks while striking out eight.

The right-hander rebounded from his worst start of the season last weekend against Texas with one of his best, holding the hapless Diamondbacks without a run over seven frames. Bauer continued to demonstrate the durability of his arm -- his 115 pitches Friday upped his MLB lead to 1,587 total pitches on the season, helping him post a league-best 12 quality starts. Bauer also ranks third in the league with 119 strikeouts and has complemented the impressive counting stats with a 2.45 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. His next start is expected to come on the road against the Padres next week.