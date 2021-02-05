Bauer agreed to a deal with the Dodgers on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The most sought-after pitcher on the market lands with the defending champions, strengthening an already excellent roster and rotation. It's not clear exactly which Bauer will show up this year, as his 1.73 ERA in his Cy Young campaign last season came immediately after a disappointing 4.48 mark the year prior, but his 36.0 percent strikeout rate and 6.1 percent walk rate backed up his short-season dominance, giving the Dodgers plenty of reason to believe they've just signed a true ace. It's one of the better landing spots for Bauer, as he'll get to pitch in a pitcher-friendly park and could hardly have an easier time picking up wins.