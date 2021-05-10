Bauer (3-2) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine across six innings, taking the loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Bauer struggled to get through the third inning, issuing two walks and surrendering three hits for two runs to score. In the other five innings, he allowed just one single. He is a high-strikeout threat with a 11.98 K/9, which is third-highest in the National League. The 30-year-old has a 2.50 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in 50.1 innings. The only concerning aspect of his game this season is his 1.44 HR/9.