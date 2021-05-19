Manager Dave Roberts stated Tuesday that the team is considering moving Bauer's next start to Friday versus the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Bauer lines up to pitch the finale of a three-game set against Arizona on Thursday, but the team may instead prefer to have him open a three-game road series against the first-place Giants on Friday. The right-hander has followed up his Cy Young award-winning 2020 campaign with a strong beginning to his tenure with the Dodgers, registering a 2.20 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 77:14 K:BB across 57.1 innings. If his start does get pushed back, Los Angeles is likely to go with a bullpen game Thursday.