Bauer allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings in Sunday's loss to the Padres. He did not factor in the decision.

Bauer's only damage against him came on a solo shot from Jake Cronenworth in the fourth inning. Sunday was Bauer's shortest start and least amount of strikeouts, but still gave seven punchouts over six innings. The 30-year-old has a 2.42 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 26 innings.