Bauer noted that he struggled with his delivery during his spring training appearance Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Bauer struggled with his control in the first inning, as he issued three walks and hit an additional batter with a pitch. After the game, he noted issues with his delivery in the early portion of the outing and also said he was struggling to focus with his right eye. There shouldn't be much reason for concern however, as he settled in to throw 65 pitches and completed 2.2 innings while striking out four.