Bauer's suspension was reduced to 194 games Thursday, and he was reinstated to the Dodgers' active roster, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Bauer originally received a 324-game suspension due to violating the league's domestic violence policy, which was handed down April 29, 2022. However, he opened a grievance against the league in an effort to have that number reduced, and a neutral arbitrator found in his favor Thursday. Because he has already been sidelined for 194 games, Bauer has been reinstated. In theory, that paves the way for him to return to a big-league mound, though the Dodgers now have until Jan. 6, 2023 to decide if they will reinstate Bauer to their 40-man roster according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com. Bauer hasn't pitched in a game since June 28, 2021.