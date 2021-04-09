Multiple suspicious baseballs were collected by umpires during Bauer's start Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The baseballs were sent to league offices for further investigation on the suspicion that they had foreign substances placed on them. Even if the league office substantiates the allegation that the balls were doctored, there are seemingly a number of hurdles for any discipline to take place. Specifically, it is unclear whether commissioner Rob Manfred has the authority to impose any punishment. Additionally, the league would need proof that Bauer himself was responsible for the application of any substances to the ball.