Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers will probably treat one of their weekend games against the Angels as a bullpen day, meaning Bauer is unlikely to make a start on short rest Saturday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bauer will make his first start of the week Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader with the Cubs. The right-hander had been considered a candidate to start Saturday on three days' rest if needed, but instead, Roberts appears comfortable using multiple pitchers to cover the innings that day. Bauer could still end up picking up two starts this week if Roberts elects to use him over Clayton Kershaw -- the starter for Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill -- in Sunday's series finale with the Angels.