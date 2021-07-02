Bauer will not appeal MLB's placing him on administrative leave, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Bauer's agents Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, in a statement Friday, said not appealing will minimize distractions for the Dodgers. There's no set timeline of when Bauer's case and playing situation will become more clear.
