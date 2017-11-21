Oaks was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster Monday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

To protect Oaks from the Rule 5 draft, the Dodgers added him to their 40-man roster. Oaks fought an oblique injury throughout the season, but pitched 84 innings over 16 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City when healthy. He ended the year with a serviceable 3.64 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.