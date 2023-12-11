The Dodgers acquired Sweeney from the Yankees on Monday in exchange for left-hander Victor Gonzalez and infielder Jorbit Vivas, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Los Angeles has a full 40-man roster and needed to clear spots for free-agent pickups Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly, so the team will move on from Gonzalez and Vivas and take back a non-40-man prospect in Sweeney. A 23-year-old shortstop who was a first-round draft pick in 2021, Sweeney spent the entire 2023 season at Double-A Somerset, with whom he slashed .252/.367/.411 with 13 home runs and 20 stolen bases across 472 plate appearances. Sweeney will likely get his first taste of the Triple-A level in 2024 as he moves on to a new organization.