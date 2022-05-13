Anderson pitched six innings against Philadelphia on Thursday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

The left-hander came into Thursday having allowed two or fewer runs in each of his first five appearances this season, but he allowed four runs through the first two frames against Philadelphia. Single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth added to an ugly final line for Anderson, though a late-game comeback by the Dodgers took him off the hook for a loss. Anderson has been filling the rotation spot left by Andrew Heaney (shoulder), and though the latter recently resume throwing, Anderson is likely to get at least one more turn in the rotation. That is lined up to come at home against Arizona early next week.