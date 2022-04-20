Anderson threw an extended bullpen session Wednesday and could be preparing to fill in for the injured Andrew Heaney (shoulder) in the rotation Saturday in San Diego, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Anderson completed the session midway through the Dodgers' series finale with Atlanta, but he wasn't considered as an option to replace Tony Gonsolin, who was rolling at the time and ultimately tossed six shutout innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. The Dodgers will likely make Anderson available in relief if needed for Friday's game in San Diego, but assuming he goes unused, the southpaw makes for the most logical choice to take Heaney's turn in the rotation. Anderson had been stretching out for starting duty in spring training, and he's covered four innings in both of his relief appearances since the start of the season. He should be capable of giving the Dodgers five innings in a start if he's able to work efficiently.